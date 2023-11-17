The USD/CHF is seeing a step down back into the week’s lows near the 0.8860. The Swiss Franc (CHF) caught a soft bolstering from better-than-expected Swiss Industrial Production figures, and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF heading into the low end, aimed at 0.8850 - November 17, 2023
- Failure to maintain Register of Charges in Form No. CHF-7 – MCA imposes 10.50 Lakh Penalty - November 17, 2023
- Why Is Allergy-Focused Altamira Therapeutics Stock Trading Over 200% Higher Today? - November 17, 2023