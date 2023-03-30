US Dollar under pressure on risk appetite, Treasuries drift sideways. Further weakness in the Dollar could send USD/CHF to test the 0.9050 area. The USD/CHF is losing over 50 pips on Thursday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF hits weekly lows under 0.9150, approaches key long-term support - March 30, 2023
- Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market Growth By 2031 - March 30, 2023
- EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Slides towards 0.9915-10 crucial support - March 30, 2023