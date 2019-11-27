USD/CHF takes the bids around monthly high. Optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal, global economy confront nearness to data. The US data, trade/political headlines could drive markets afterward …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF holds on to recovery gains ahead of Swiss ZEW numbers - November 26, 2019
- USD/CHF Technical Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on seller’s radar - November 26, 2019
- USD/CHF Caught In Range - November 26, 2019