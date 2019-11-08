USD/CHF holds steady around 200-DMA, just above mid-0.9900s

A modest pickup in the USD demand helped regain some traction on Friday. Sliding US bond yields might cap any strong gains for the USD and the major. The USD/CHF pair edged higher during the early …
