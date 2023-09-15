USD/CHF trades at 0.8963, just shy of the key 0.9000 level, after gaining 4.50% from its year-to-date low. Buyers aim to reclaim the 0.9000 psychological mark and the 200-day Moving Average at 0.9039 …
