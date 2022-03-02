USD/CHF remains firmer for the second consecutive day, picks up bids of late. SNB’s Zurbruegg showed readiness to intervene in FX markets, highlights importance of lower rates. Yields, stock futures …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF ignores SNB’s Zurbruegg, mildly bid around 0.9200 as Ukraine-linked fears ebb - March 2, 2022
- EUR/CHF – Euro Swiss Franc - March 1, 2022
- USD/CHF looks to surpass 0.9200 on upbeat US Manufacturing PMI, New Orders Index - March 1, 2022