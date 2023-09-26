USD/CHF extends the gains to a five-month high amid market caution ahead of US data. US bond yields are improved due to the Fed’s hawkish stance, strengthening the US Dollar (USD). SNB’s surprising …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF improves to five-month high at 0.9150, awaits slew of US data - September 26, 2023
- USD/CHF sticks to modest gains above 0.9100, around four-month peak set on Monday - September 25, 2023
- 4 Stages of Congestive Heart Failure: What Each Stage Means - September 25, 2023