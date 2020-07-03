Our preference Short positions below 0.9470 with targets at 0.9445 & 0.9435 in extension. Alternative scenario Above 0.9470 look for further upside with 0.9490 & 0.9505 as targets. Comment The upward …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF intraday: Key resistance at 0.9470 - July 2, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Breach of 0.9420/30 support would activate an H&S pattern - July 2, 2020
- USD/CHF drops to over 1-week lows, farther below mid-0.9400s - July 2, 2020