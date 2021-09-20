USD/CHF is in five-month highs, 0.9337 next target on the upside – Commerzbank

USD/CHF has rallied into 5-month highs following the break above the 0.9274 July high. Directly above here lies the 2019-2020 downtrend at 0.9337, where we suspect that the market will struggle. This …
