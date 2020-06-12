USD/CHF is one of the outperformers on the session but 0.96 looks like a strong resistance

USD/CHF has appreciated over 1% on Friday as US dollar strength prevails over CHF safe-haven flows. The next important resistance on the way up is at 0.96 an area which has previo …
