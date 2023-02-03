USD/CHF is oscillating in a narrow range below 0.9150 as volatility squeezes ahead of US NFP data. The demand for US government bonds is accelerating as the street is considering continuation price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF juggles below 0.9150 as investors await US NFP for fresh impetus - February 3, 2023
- H2 and full-year 2022 financial results - February 3, 2023
- Zur Rose Group hands over successful Swiss business to Migros to focus on growth in Germany - February 3, 2023