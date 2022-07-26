USD/CHF justifies safe-haven allure as sellers approach 0.9600 ahead of Fed meeting

Fed is expected to announce 75 bps rate hike, Powell’s speech will be important. Swiss ZEW Survey data, US Durable Goods Orders are additional catalysts to watch for fresh impulse. USD/CHF remains on …
