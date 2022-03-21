The bearish range shift in the RSI (14) adds to the downside filters. The 200-period EMA will act as a major barricade going forward. The USD/CHF pair has rallied after a flat opening near Friday’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: Looks downside to 0.9200 on H&S formation - March 20, 2022
- Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Lowered to CHF 58 at Credit Suisse Group - March 19, 2022
- Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 95 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - March 19, 2022