USD/CHF seesaws in a three-day-old trading range amid a lack of fresh clues. Risk-tone stays sluggish with trade/Hong Kong headlines weighing the mood. Moody’s downbeat analysis, Trump’s push for easy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: On the bids around 0.9900 with eyes on Swiss trade balance - November 19, 2019
- Sunrise introduces the cloud app for games in 4K over 5G at CHF 9.90 monthly - November 18, 2019
- GBP/CHF: is it about to take the massive decision? - November 18, 2019