USD/CHF options probe the pair buyers as one-month risk reversal, a gauge of calls to puts, dropped during the last two days after a four-week upward trajectory, per the latest data from Reuters. This …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CHF: Options market teases bears after four-week optimism
USD/CHF options probe the pair buyers as one-month risk reversal, a gauge of calls to puts, dropped during the last two days after a four-week upward trajectory, per the latest data from Reuters. This …