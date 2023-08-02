USD/CHF remains confined in a tight range between 0.8770 and 0.8780 ahead of the Swiss inflation data. The number of employed people in the US private sector rose by 324K, above estimates of 189K.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF oscillates in a narrow range above the 0.8770 mark ahead of the Swiss CPI - August 2, 2023
- Swiss International Air Lines now offers free internet chat on all its long-haul flights - August 2, 2023
- National ‘Best Hospitals’ rankings released: Which Delaware hospitals made the list? - August 2, 2023