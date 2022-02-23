USD/CHF pares biggest daily gains in fortnight near 0.9200 amid calmer markets

USD/CHF grinds inside a choppy range of around 0.9200 after rising the most in 13 days the previous day. Market players await fresh clues to extend the previous risk-off sentiment. Off in Japan …
