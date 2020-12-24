US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release third-quarter GDP data. The USD/CHF pair advanced beyond 0.8900 on Monday but erased its daily gains to close virtually unchanged at 0.8855. Although the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CHF pares early gains, turns flat near 0.8850 ahead of US GDP report - December 23, 2020
- AKC Canine Health Foundation Celebrates $3.29 Million in Canine Health Grants Awarded in 2020 - December 23, 2020
- USD/CHF moves sideways near 0.8900 as focus shifts to US data - December 23, 2020