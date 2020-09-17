The USD/CHF pair rose to its highest level in more than two weeks at 0.9139 on the back of broad-based USD strength on Thursday but lost its traction during the American session. As of writing, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- International student in congestive heart failure finds support from community organization - September 17, 2020
- USD/CHF pares majority of early gains, struggles to hold above 0.9100 - September 17, 2020
- Why the market for 100-carat diamonds is booming - September 17, 2020