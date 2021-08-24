USD/CHF consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. After testing the high at around 0.9240 in August 13, the pair retraced back and made a low of 0.9112 in the previous session. At the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF pauses decline near 0.9130 on USD shallow gains - August 23, 2021
- How to Increase Your Life Expectancy With Heart Failure - August 23, 2021
- Admirals Cautions on High Volatility in CHF Pairs amid SNB Speculations - August 23, 2021