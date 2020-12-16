USD/CHF remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. Sustained USD selling bias was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the pair. The risk-on mood did little to lend any …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF plummets to fresh multi-year lows amid notable USD supply - December 16, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Outlook: Tests Critical Trendline Resistance Level - December 15, 2020
- USD/CHF struggles to make a convincing recovery, trades around 0.8860 - December 15, 2020