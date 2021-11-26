USD/CHF plummeted from 0.9350s towards 0.9230s as market sentiment dampened. USD/CHF broke the 50-DMA, bears eye the 100-DMA and the 0.9200 figure. The USD/CHF plummets during the New York session, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- New Value AG: Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting - November 26, 2021
- USD/CHF plunges below 0.9250 amid risk-aversion in the financial markets - November 26, 2021
- CHF Campaign Lets Children Be Children Again - November 26, 2021