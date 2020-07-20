USD/CHF pressures the key 0.9380/63 support area – Credit Suisse

USD/CHF is posting small gains today, up 0.05% to 0.9390. Although some consolidation is expected at this level, a close below the key support at 0.9380 is on the cards, the Credit Suisse analyst team …
