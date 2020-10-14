USD/CHF Price Analysis: 0.9145 probes pullback from two-week-old resistance line

USD/CHF consolidates the biggest intraday gains in three weeks, flashed on Tuesday. Bullish MACD sustained trading beyond the confluence of 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement favor the bulls.
