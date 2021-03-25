USD/CHF Price Analysis: 0.9175 becomes the key hurdle to watch ahead of SNB

USD/CHF bounces off intraday low while teasing 12-day top. An upside break of 0.9175 will confirm rounding bottom bullish chart formation. SNB is expected to keep the monetary policy unchanged. 50, …
