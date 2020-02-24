EUR/USD could see a notable corrective bounce if the spot manages to take out the resistance at 1.0864. A move above that level would validate or confirm the seller exhaustion at 34-month lows …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: 200-day EMA questions pullback from 0.9770/75 support confluence - February 24, 2020
- U.S. Session Trade Setup – EUR/CHF Descending Triangle Pattern In Play! - February 21, 2020
- USD/CHF pulls away from 2020 highs, trades around 0.9820 - February 21, 2020