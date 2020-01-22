EUR/USD risks falling to support of the trendline rising from Oct. 1 and Nov. 29 lows. The pair carved out an inverted bearish hammer on Tuesday, as it faced rejection at 1.1118 and ended on a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: 21-day SMA, seven-week-old falling trendline question buyers - January 21, 2020
- BRIEF-Arbonia FY Net Revenue At CHF 1.42 Bln - January 21, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback challenges 0.9692 resistance vs. Swiss franc - January 21, 2020