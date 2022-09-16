USD/CHF Price Analysis: 50-DMA challenges buyers above 0.9600

Buyers need to cross the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level to retake control. USD/CHF redirects the upside momentum towards the 50-DMA hurdle while picking up bids near 0.9620 during Friday’s Asian …
