USD/CHF takes offers to refresh intraday low as sellers poke 11-week-old support line. RSI retreat, bear cross on MACD hint at further downside. Two-month-old horizontal support in focus, bulls need …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears attack 0.9640 key support to aim for further ruling - June 20, 2022
- EUR/CHF Dec 2023 - June 19, 2022
- USD/CHF oscillates around 0.9700 on soaring hawkish Fed bets, US PMI in focus - June 19, 2022