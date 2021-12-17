USD/CHF stays offered around a fortnight low, down 0.09% intraday near 0.9181 In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair sellers battle with the 200-DMA level after breaking an ascending support line …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears attack 200-DMA with eyes on 0.9157 - December 17, 2021
- EQS-Adhoc: Media Release - December 17, 2021
- A 90-year-old was serving life for marijuana despite serious illness. Now he’s going home - December 16, 2021