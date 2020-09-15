USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears attack immediate triangle support

USD/CHF prints five-day losing streak while declining 0.20% intraday. RSI conditions suggest another bounce off the nearby support line. 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, 200-HMA add upside barriers.
