It’s worth noting that the broadly weaker US Dollar and the cautious mood ahead of the US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence Index for August, expected at 116.2 versus the prior 117.00, exert …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears eye 0.8790 support confluence and US CB Consumer Confidence - August 28, 2023
- Thousands of new affordable homes coming for renters, says Province - August 28, 2023
- USD/CHF retreats below 0.8850 ahead of key US data - August 28, 2023