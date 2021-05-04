USD/CHF bears about to jump in as price tests resistance. Bears looking for downside extension from daily resistance. USD/CHF is testing the bear’s commitments in Asia with prospects of a downside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears on top despite bullish probe of resistance
USD/CHF bears about to jump in as price tests resistance. Bears looking for downside extension from daily resistance. USD/CHF is testing the bear’s commitments in Asia with prospects of a downside …