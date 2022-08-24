USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears seek acceptance above 0.9600

USD/CHF keeps the previous day’s pullback from a one-month high as sellers flirt with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the July-August downside during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the Swiss …
