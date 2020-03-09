EUR/USD rose to 1.1495, the highest level since January 2019 as oil prices crashed on Saudi-Russia price war talk, bolstering the coronavirus-led risk aversion. Risk-off strengthened the demand for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears will keep eyes on support trendline from 2015 - March 9, 2020
- USD/CHF slides to lowest since February 2018 on oil price war and coronavirus fears - March 8, 2020
- EXCLUSIVE: CT woman worries her grandmother with congestive heart failure aboard cruise ship with 21 cases of coronavirus is vulnerable to virus - March 8, 2020