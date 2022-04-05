The USD/CHF was choppy in the Asian/European session, but Fed speaking remarks triggered a jump in the exchange rate. USD/CHD Price Forecast: Neutral, but slightly tilted upwards. The USD/CHF grinds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bounced off the 50-DMA as bull’s target 0.9300 - April 5, 2022
- EUR/CHF: Break below 1.0112 to warn of a potential move to parity – Credit Suisse - April 5, 2022
- Climeworks raises CHF 600 million in equity - April 5, 2022