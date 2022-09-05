USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls again aim for 0.9860-70 resistance zone

USD/CHF picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 0.9830-35 during early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair approaches a horizontal region comprising multiple …
