USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls are firmer above 20-EMA, a fresh three-year high looks likely

A breach of the May 2019 high will expose the asset to a fresh three-year high. The USD/CHF pair is going through a volatility contraction phase after easing from a high of 1.0064 recorded on Monday.
