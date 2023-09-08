USD/CHF advanced towards 0.8930, seeing mild gains. Positive risk sentiment impacts the USD’s weekly rally; still, the DXY index is poised to close a weekly gain of 0.60%. US yields slightly advanced …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bull’s are running out of steam, correction on the horizon - September 8, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Seems supported above 0.8900 due to resilient US Dollar - September 8, 2023
- Barry Callebaut announces strategic investment programme BC Next Level - September 8, 2023