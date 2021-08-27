USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls flirt near 0.9180 mark

USD/CHF prints minute gains on Friday in the initial Asian session. Bulls remain hopeful above 50-day SMA at 0.9166. Momentum oscillator adopts the wait-and-a-watch approach before aggressive bets.
