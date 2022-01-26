USD/CHF is upward biased but faces strong resistance at the 100-DMA The USD/CHF surges in the North American session reclaim the 0.9200 figure ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision. At press time …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls reclaim 0.9200 but face resistance at the 100-DMA - January 26, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls reclaim the 0.9200 but face resistance at the 100-DMA - January 26, 2022
- Audemars Piguet might pip Patek Philippe to top five spot as sales hit CHF 1.6 billion - January 26, 2022