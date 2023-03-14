USD/CHF bulls are in the market with sights on a significant correction. The bulls need to get above the first hurdle as being the hourly resistances. USD/CHF is attempting to recover from the lows of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls showing their cards for a significant correction - March 13, 2023
- USD/CHF finds cushion around 0.9100 as focus shifts to US Inflation - March 13, 2023
- gategroup announces 2022 full-year results - March 13, 2023