USD/CHF prints the biggest daily gain in a week despite retreating from intraday high. Convergence of one-week-old descending trend line, 50-HMA restricts immediate upside. USD/CHF retreats from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to cross weekly resistance, 50-HMA - January 18, 2023
- Colorado Healing Fund announces new distribution partner and advisory committee for Club Q response - January 17, 2023
- HIAG successfully places a fixed-rate bond of CHF 100 Mio. - January 17, 2023