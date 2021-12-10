USD/CHF bulls are moving in to test important resistance. 0.9150 is being left behind and bulls are drifting higher in the 0.9200s with 0.9330 on the radar. USD/CHF is firm in the Asian session as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls taking on the daily resistance, eyes on 0.9330s - December 9, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bounces off a double-top pattern target at 0.9190, climbs towards 0.9260s - December 9, 2021
- USD/CHF drifts higher as Swiss downgrades its growth forecast - December 9, 2021