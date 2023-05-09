Bulls are on the backside of teh prior bearish trend. USD/CHF offers the prospects of a final push that could see a test of the 0.8970s. USD/CHF is holding in and around the 0.8900 area following a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls trying to take over for the medium term - May 9, 2023
- AUD/CHF – Australian Dollar Swiss Franc - May 9, 2023
- Christie’s sale of Austrian heiress’ jewels stirs criticism - May 9, 2023