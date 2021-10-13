USD/CHF trades with losses on Wednesday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair failed to preserve the previous session’s upside momentum. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9300 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers face rejection around double top near 0.9320 - October 12, 2021
- Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction - October 12, 2021
- USD/CHF stretches to fresh highs above 0.9300 - October 12, 2021