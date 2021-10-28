USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers face three-month resistance near 0.9200

USD/CHF tardes with no clear movement on Thursday. After testing 0.9200 in the US session, the pair retreated and closed below 0.9200. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9181, down 0.01% …
