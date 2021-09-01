USD/CHF prints gain on Wednesday in the initial European session. Bulls remain hopeful near to attain the psychological 0.9200 mark. Momentum oscillator adopts the wait-and-a-watch approach before …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers keep their eyes on daily high near 0.9200 - September 1, 2021
- USD/CHF hovers near multi-month support around 0.9150 ahead of US data - August 31, 2021
- Former UW football star and longtime local horse-racing trainer Junior Coffey dies at 79 - August 31, 2021