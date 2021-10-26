USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers seek validation above 0.9200

Additional gains for the pair if price decisively breaks 0.9200. USD/CHF consolidates gains on Tuesday morning’s Asian trading hours. The pair stayed in a relatively narrow trading band after posting …
