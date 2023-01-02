The USD/CHF downfall stalled around 0.9200 as a triple bottom emerged. A falling wedge and oscillator flashing selling pressure waning could pave the way for further upside in the USD/CHF. USD/CHF is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Climbs to 0.9250s on broad US Dollar strength - January 2, 2023
- Legendary UT baseball coach Cliff Gustafson dies at 91 - January 2, 2023
- LEM Surgical closes CHF 8.7 million Series A - January 2, 2023